What does $3,000 rent you in Berkeley?

2601 Dana St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your housing dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $3,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2601 Dana St.




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 2601 Dana St. that's listed for $2,950/month for its 798 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a decorative fireplace, built-in shelves and oversized windows. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1617 University Ave.




Next, take a look at this studio apartment at 1617 University Ave. that's also going for $2,950/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the furnished unit, you'll get air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

2601 College Ave., #208




Check out this 684-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2601 College Ave., #208 and is listed for $2,950/month.

The condo features carpeting, a dishwasher, a balcony and large windows. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
