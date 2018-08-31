What does $3,000 rent you in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Francisco with a budget of $3,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
601 Rhode Island St. (Potrero Hill)
Listed at $3,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 601 Rhode Island St.
In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
552 Irving St. (Inner Sunset)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 552 Irving St. It's also listed for $3,000/month.
Storage space is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace and bay windows. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
910 Guerrero St., #B (Mission)
Listed at $2,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 910 Guerrero St., #B.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: you're allowed a small dog or cat with an additional deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
425 Hyde St., #42 (Tenderloin)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 425 Hyde St., #42. It's listed for $2,995/month as well.
In the apartment, you'll see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a walk-in closet and recessed lighting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2222 Leavenworth St. (Russian Hill)
Finally, check out this studio apartment that's located at 2222 Leavenworth St. It's listed for $2,995/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)