What does $3,100 rent you in the Bay Area?

We compared what $3,100 might get you in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Alameda, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
San Francisco -- 2925 Van Ness Ave., #5
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 2925 Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco's Marina neighborhood. Asking $3,100 / month, it's priced 6 percent below the $3,295 median rent for a one bedroom in San Francisco.
the apartment features hardwood floors, built-in storage features, a walk-in closet, bay windows, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
Oakland -- 4395 Piedmont Ave., #203
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 4395 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland's Piedmont Avenue neighborhood. It's also listed for $3,100 / month for its 630-square-feet of space--41 percent pricier than Oakland's median one-bedroom rent of $2,200.
In the furnished unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a patio, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
San Jose -- 3406 City Lights Place
Listed at $3,100 / month, this 1,443-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence at 3406 City Lights Place in San Jose's Communications Hill neighborhood is 9 percent below San Jose's median three-bedroom rent of $3,400.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a gas fireplace, wooden cabinetry and a kitchen island. The building offers garage parking; Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
Alameda -- 3146 Bali Lane
Next, check out this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode at 3146 Bali Lane in Alameda. It's listed for $3,100 / month, which is 15 percent less than Alameda's median three-bedroom rent of $3,650.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, carpeting, large windows, wooden cabinetry and an electric stove. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a patio. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
