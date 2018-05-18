REAL ESTATE

What does $3,200 rent you in San Francisco?

260 King St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $3,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

179 Corbett Ave., #1 (Corona Heights)




Listed at $3,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 179 Corbett Ave.

The building boasts garage parking. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, large windows, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1329 Taylor St. (Nob Hill)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 1329 Taylor St. It's also listed for $3,200/month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a stove, bay windows, a dishwasher, built-in bookshelves and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

930 Pine St. (Lower Nob Hill)




Listed at $3,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 930 Pine St.

Apartment amenities include central heating, carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

601 Van Ness Ave., #1112 (Cathedral Hill)



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 601 Van Ness Ave. that's going for $3,200/month

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a door person. In the top floor unit, there are a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted floors, generous cabinet space, a fireplace and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

260 King St., #861 (SoMa)




Located at 260 King St., here's a 618-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $3,200/month.

In the studio, you can expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a business center. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News