What Does $3,300 Rent You In SoMa, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in SoMa? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this San Francisco neighborhood if you've got a budget of $3,300 per month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.Listed at $3,300 per month, this 577-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 870 Harrison St. In this top-floor unit, you can expect ceilings up to 13 feet tall with windows that showcase sweeping neighborhood views, stainless steel appliances, and radiant heating in the white oak floors for the kitchen and bedroom. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking on the bottom and a shared rooftop deck and barbecue area on top. Cats and dogs are not permitted.(For more, see the complete listing here .)Next, there's this studio condo over at 2 Mint Plaza. It's listed for $3,200 per month for its 433 square feet of space. The historical centrally located building offers outdoor space, a fitness center, and roof deck. In the furnished condo, there's an in-unit laundry, foldable bed and full kitchen. Pets aren't allowed.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 788 Minna Street that's going for $3,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high-end appliances including in-unit laundry, a fireplace, and additional features. When it comes to building amenities, it includes garage parking, secured entry, and easy walking access to mid-Market and nearby neighborhoods. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)---