What Does $3,300 Rent You In SoMa, Today?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
870 Harrison St, #602
Listed at $3,300 per month, this 577-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 870 Harrison St. In this top-floor unit, you can expect ceilings up to 13 feet tall with windows that showcase sweeping neighborhood views, stainless steel appliances, and radiant heating in the white oak floors for the kitchen and bedroom. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking on the bottom and a shared rooftop deck and barbecue area on top. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(For more, see the complete listing here.)
2 Mint Plaza, #305
Next, there's this studio condo over at 2 Mint Plaza. It's listed for $3,200 per month for its 433 square feet of space. The historical centrally located building offers outdoor space, a fitness center, and roof deck. In the furnished condo, there's an in-unit laundry, foldable bed and full kitchen. Pets aren't allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
788 Minna Street, #205
Here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 788 Minna Street that's going for $3,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high-end appliances including in-unit laundry, a fireplace, and additional features. When it comes to building amenities, it includes garage parking, secured entry, and easy walking access to mid-Market and nearby neighborhoods. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.