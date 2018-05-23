What does $3,500 rent you in San Francisco, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $3,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
110 Channel St., #513 (Mission Bay)
Listed at $3,500/month, this 547-square-foot studio is located at 110 Channel St.
The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a door person and a business center. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ample cabinet space and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
927 14th St. (Duboce Triangle)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 927 14th St. (at 14th & Noe streets) that's also going for $3,500/month.
In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a decorative fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
735 11th Ave., #2 (Inner Richmond)
Located at 735 11th Ave., here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $3,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, French doors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
3035 Gough St. (Marina)
Next, check out this 671-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3035 Gough St. It's listed for $3,500/month.
In the top floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1695 Beach St. (Marina)
Located at 1695 Beach St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $3,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
