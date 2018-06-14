What does $3,500 rent you in San Francisco, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Francisco if you're on a budget of $3,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Market & Sixth streets (Mid-Market)
Listed at $3,500/month, this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at Market & Sixth streets.
The building has assigned parking, bike storage, outdoor space and concierge service. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
140 S. Van Ness Ave., #1026 (SoMa)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 140 S. Van Ness Ave. It's also listed for $3,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a business center. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
14th & Noe streets (Duboce Triangle)
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 14th & Noe streets. It's listed for $3,500/month.
In the furnished apartment, there are carpeted floors, a decorative fireplace, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome. Building amenities include outdoor space and storage.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1350 California St., #208 (Nob Hill)
Next, check out this 752-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 1350 California St. It's listed for $3,499/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get carpeted floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, closet space, a fireplace and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
2396 Pine St. (Lower Pacific Heights)
Located at 2396 Pine St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,495/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, generous closet space, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
