REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,500 Rent You In The Financial District, Today?

16 Jessie St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Financial District? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $3,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

16 Jessie St., #402




Listed at $3,500 / month, this 546-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 16 Jessie St.

In the fourth-floor unit, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. The building boasts outdoor space and a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

333 Grant Ave., #506



Here's a 624-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 333 Grant Ave. that's going for $3,400 / month.

In the sunlit unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, built-in shelving, exposed bricks, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News