What does $3,700 rent you in San Francisco, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Francisco if you've got $3,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1333 Gough St., #9A (Lower Pac Heights)
Check out this 1,086-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 1333 Gough St., #9A. It's listed for $3,700/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property pending approval and additional fees, as well as restrictions.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2120 California St. (Pacific Heights)
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2120 California St. It's listed for $3,695/month for its 900 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, storage space, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
341 Valley St. (Noe Valley)
Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 341 Valley St. that's going for $3,695/month as well.
In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
451 Kansas St., #375 (Design District)
Finally, check out this 661-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 451 Kansas St., #375. It's listed for $3,650/month.
Apartment amenities in the furnished unit include hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, recessed lighting and a patio. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
