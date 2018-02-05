REAL ESTATE

What Does $4,000 Rent You In Russian Hill, Today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Russian Hill?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $4,000 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1050 North Point St.




Listed at $3,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1050 North Point St. In the furnished unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has a swimming pool and a doorman.

Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1717 Mason St., #2




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1717 Mason St. It's also listed for $3,995 / month. In the unit, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light.

Fortunately for dog owners, dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1717 Jones St., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1717 Jones St., which is going for $3,900 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, storage space and plenty of natural light. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

