What does $4,000 rent you in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Francisco if you're on a budget of $4,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1310 Fillmore St. (Fillmore)
Listed at $4,000/month, this 827-square-foot studio condo is located at 1310 Fillmore St.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, shared outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and extra storage space. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Sorry pet owners, cats nor dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Taylor and Bush streets (Lower Nob Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at Taylor and Bush streets. It's also listed for $4,000/month.
The building has garage parking, shared outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3431 19th St. (Mission)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3431 19th St. that's going for $4,000/month.
The unit features heated hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and large windows. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
220 Lombard St. (North Beach)
Listed at $4,000/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 220 Lombard St.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the condo, you can expect high ceilings, recessed lighting, carpeting, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Jefferson and Webster streets (Marina)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Jefferson and Webster streets. It's listed for $3,995/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are permitted on a case-by-case basis.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)