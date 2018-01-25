REAL ESTATE

What Does $5,000 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Francisco if you don't want to spend more than $5,000 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

2 Mint Plaza, #402 (SoMa)




Listed at $5,000 / month, this 769-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2 Mint Plaza. In the furnished unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and garden access. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

400 Spear St., #121 (South Beach)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 400 Spear St. It's also listed for $5,000 / month. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

735 Dolores St., #3 (Dolores Heights)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 735 Dolores St. (at 20th Street) that's going for $4,999 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, garden access and hardwood floors. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space. Pets aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

446 Vallejo St. (North Beach)




Located at 446 Vallejo St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $4,995/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and amazing views. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

155 Laguna St., #470 (Mint Hill)




Listed at $4,900 / month, this 675-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 155 Laguna St. In the bright unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and a roof deck. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

