What kinds of apartments are available for $3,000 in San Francisco today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Francisco with a budget of $3,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1231 Rhode Island St. (Potrero Hill)
Listed at $3,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 1231 Rhode Island St.
The converted attic unit has a dishwasher and carpeted flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and easy-to-find street parking. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
Franklin and Jackson streets (Pacific Heights)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at Franklin and Jackson streets. It's also listed for $3,000/month.
The building features on-site laundry and an elevator, while in the Art Deco-styled apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Feline companions are negotiable, but dogs are not.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1075 Market St., #203 (SoMa)
Here's a studio condo in SoMa at 1075 Market St., #203 that's going for $3,000/month.
The brand-new building has garage parking, a dog run and a rooftop deck. In the unit, you'll get a patio, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
675 Corbett Ave. (Clarendon Heights)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 675 Corbett Ave. It's listed for $3,000/month.
In the top-floor unit, you'll get a dishwasher and a private deck with views of the city. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
