What to expect while looking for apartments in Berkeley on the cheap

1988 California St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're looking for a new living arrangement, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Berkeley look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Berkeley via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2146 Sacramento St., #5





Listed at $1,695/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2146 Sacramento St., #5, is 21.2 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Berkeley, which is currently estimated at around $2,150/month.

The building offers on-site laundry; in the unit, you'll find a recently upgraded kitchen and new carpets. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1739 Lincoln St., #E






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1739 Lincoln St., #E, which, at 750 square feet, is going for $1,750/month.

In the spacious, sunny unit, expect carpeted floors and an electric range. The building boasts uncovered off-street parking for an additional monthly fee. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1988 California St., #63






Then there's this 750-square-foot apartment at 1988 California St., #63, listed at $1,795/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sadly, furry friends are not welcome, but the building features on-site laundry. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1826 Alcatraz Ave.






Listed at $1,850/month, this 500-square-foot studio is located at 1826 Alcatraz Ave.

The building features on-site laundry, while inside the recently remodeled unit you'll get stainless steel appliances and a mix of carpeted and tiled flooring. No pets are allowed, but there isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)
