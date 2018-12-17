REAL ESTATE

What will $1,200 rent you in Vallejo, right now? | Hoodline

316 Georgia St., #3. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Vallejo?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Vallejo if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1029 Sutter St.






Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1029 Sutter St.

In the unit, expect carpeting, large windows and white appliances. Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

505 Hichborn St., #B (Vallejo Heights)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 505 Hichborn St., #B. It's listed for $1,150/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

316 Georgia St., #3






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 316 Georgia St., #3 that's also going for $1,150/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. Apartment amenities include wooden cabinetry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineVallejo
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,900 rent you in Sunnyvale, right now? | Hoodline
What does $1,800 rent you in San Jose, today? | Hoodline
What will $2,900 rent you in San Francisco, right now? | Hoodline
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Francisco, right now | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Travel ban keeps Yemeni mom from sick child in Oakland
Sentencing postponed for Oakland man convicted of supporting ISIS
VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay
Dangerous surf attracts spectators to San Francisco's Ocean Beach
Massive waves hit Bay Area beaches
Police officer pens letter to Ohio teen he caught going 100 mph
Oakland native, Bears offensive lineman proposes to girlfriend after game
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
Show More
Philippines' Catriona Gray named Miss Universe 2018
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Accuweather Forecast: Rain departs for now but high surf remains
EXCLUSIVE: SF security guard attacked by skateboarder is out of coma
Google to spend $1 billion on expansion in New York City
More News