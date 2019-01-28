What will $1,500 rent you in Oakland, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Oakland if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
9636 Bancroft Ave. (Castlemont)
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 9636 Bancroft Ave.
The building features off-street parking. In the unit, the listing promises a wall heater, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
2805 E. 16th St., #309A
Located at 2805 E. 16th St., #309A, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,488/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment boasts stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1454 36th Ave., #203 (St. Elizabeth)
Also listed at $1,488/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1454 36th Ave., #203.
Apartment amenities include tiled flooring, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
