REAL ESTATE

What will $1,600 rent you in Vallejo, right now?

546 Georgia St., #102. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Vallejo?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Vallejo with a budget of $1,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

546 Georgia St., #102






Listed at $1,599/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 546 Georgia St., #102.

Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

55 Valle Vista Ave.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 55 Valle Vista Ave. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 667 square feet of space.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect both carpeting and tile flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

431 Fleming Ave. East






Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 431 Fleming Ave. East that's going for $1,522/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect a ceiling fan and central heating. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)
---

