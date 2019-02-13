What will $1,600 rent you in Vallejo, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Vallejo with a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
546 Georgia St., #102
Listed at $1,599/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 546 Georgia St., #102.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.
55 Valle Vista Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 55 Valle Vista Ave. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 667 square feet of space.
Building amenities include a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect both carpeting and tile flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.
431 Fleming Ave. East
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 431 Fleming Ave. East that's going for $1,522/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect a ceiling fan and central heating. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
