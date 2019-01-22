What will $1,700 rent you in Berkeley, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Berkeley if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1225 Ashby Ave.
Listed at $1,695/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1225 Ashby Ave.
The listing promises hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and ample natural light. Building amenities include assigned parking. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1431 Channing Way
Next, there's this studio located at 1431 Channing Way. It's also listed for $1,695/month for its 423 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tiled flooring, wooden cabinetry and heating. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1932 Haste St., #7 (Downown Berkeley)
Then, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1932 Haste St., #7 that's going for $1,650/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. The apartment features carpeting, a galley kitchen and generous closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
