What will $1,700 rent you in Berkeley, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Berkeley if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2091 California St., #225
Listed at $1,695/month, this studio apartment is located at 2091 California St., #225.
The building offers on-site laundry, bike storage, secured entry and assigned parking; Animals are not allowed. In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2437 Warring St., #D
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2437 Warring St., #D.
It's also listed for $1,695/month for its 750 square feet of space. Building amenities include on-site laundry; Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. In the unit, expect carpeted flooring.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1321 Spruce St.
Here's a studio at 1321 Spruce St. that's going for $1,695/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors and garden access. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
1401 Le Roy Ave.
Finally, check out this studio that's located at 1401 Le Roy Ave. It's listed for $1,650/month.
The building boasts assigned parking; Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.