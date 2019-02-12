REAL ESTATE

What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?

2419 13th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oakland?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Oakland if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2419 13th Ave.






Listed at $1,695/month, this studio is located at 2419 13th Ave.

When it comes to apartment amenities, look for new kitchen cabinets and appliances, as well as a new bathroom and Pergo flooring throughout the unit.

Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6433 Telegraph Ave. (Fairview Park)






Next, there's this newly furnished studio over at 6433 Telegraph Ave.

It's also listed for $1,695/month for its 600 square feet of space. The apartment is within walking distance to UC Berkeley, and there's a $100 monthly rent credit for students.

Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1600 Third Ave. (Merritt)






Here's a studio at 1600 Third Ave. that's going for $1,695/month.

In the newly remodeled unit, you'll get hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a coded entry gate and covered bicycle parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
