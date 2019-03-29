What will $1,700 rent you in San Francisco, this month?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Francisco if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
630 Mason St. (Downtown / Union Square)
Listed at $1,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 630 Mason St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
1535 35th Ave. (Outer Sunset)
Next, there's this studio located at 1535 35th Ave.
It's also listed for $1,700/month. In the unit, expect carpeted floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1008 Larkin St., #206A (Lower Nob Hill)
Here's a furnished efficiency studio at 1008 Larkin St., #206A that's going for $1,695/month.
Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
765 Geary St. (Tenderloin)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 765 Geary St. It's listed for $1,695/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The building features extra storage space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
424 Ellis St. (Tenderloin)
Finally, listed at $1,650/month is this studio apartment located at 424 Ellis St.
In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry and extra storage space. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
---
