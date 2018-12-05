What will $1,700 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1080 Eugene Ave. (Downtown)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1080 Eugene Ave. that's going for $1,695/month.
In the unit, you'll get washer and dryer hookups, granite countertops and a gas range. Off-street parking is also available. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5520 Camden Ave. (Cambrian Park)
Next, check out this 425-square-foot studio that's located at 5520 Camden Ave. It's also listed for $1,695/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, wood laminate flooring, air conditioning and quartz countertops. The building has assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
345 N. Sixth St. (San Jose - Northside)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 345 N. Sixth St. It's listed for $1,650/month.
In the unit, there are granite countertops, carpeting, wooden cabinetry and plenty of light. A laundry room is available on site. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)