What will $1,800 rent you in Berkeley, right now?

2121 Blake St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Berkeley with a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1988 California St., #63






Here's this studio apartment over at 1988 California St., #63. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 750 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1826 Alcatraz Ave.





Here's a 500-square-foot studio at 1826 Alcatraz Ave. that's also going for $1,795/month.

The building features on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and carpeting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1951 Chestnut St.






Next, check out this 400-square-foot studio that's located at 1951 Chestnut St. It's listed for $1,795/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2121 Blake St.





Listed at $1,750/month, this 340-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2121 Blake St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a private patio, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $2,500 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
