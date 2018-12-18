What will $1,800 rent you in Concord, right now? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Concord?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Concord if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

1591 Ellis St.






Listed at $1,800/month, this 646-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1591 Ellis St.

The unit boasts hardwood flooring, granite countertops, air conditioning and a private balcony overlooking a courtyard. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1731 Ellis St., #40






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1731 Ellis St., #40. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 644 square feet of space.

The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the condo, expect a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops and closet space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1770 Adelaide St.






Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1770 Adelaide St. that's also going for $1,750/month.

Apartment amenities include a balcony, hardwood floors and carpeting, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
