REAL ESTATE

What will $1,800 rent you in Concord, right now?

1770 Adelaide St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Concord?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Concord if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1699 Laguna St.




Listed at $1,750/month, this 646-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1699 Laguna St.

The building boasts a swimming pool, an elevator, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, look out for high ceilings, carpeted floors, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1704 Clayton Road




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1704 Clayton Road. It's listed for $1,745/month for its 675 square feet of space.

The building offers secured entry, shared outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, air conditioning units, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1770 Adelaide St.




Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1770 Adelaide St. that's going for $1,725/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space, secured entry and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, air conditioning, large windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
