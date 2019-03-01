What will $1,800 rent you in Concord, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Concord if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1770 Adelaide St.
Listed at $1,795/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1770 Adelaide St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, on-site management and a swimming pool; animals are not permitted. In the unit, expect a balcony. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1591 Ellis St., #106
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1591 Ellis St., #106.
It's listed for $1,750/month for its 646 square feet of space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, heating and air conditioning and a balcony. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1731 Ellis St., #40
Here's a 644-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1731 Ellis St., #40 that's going for $1,750/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1704 Clayton Road
Next, check out this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1704 Clayton Rd. It's listed for $1,745/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building has outdoor space; Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
