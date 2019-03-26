What will $1,900 rent you in Richmond, this month?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Richmond if you've got a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
161 Marina Lakes Drive (Marina Bay)
Listed at $1,900/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 161 Marina Lakes Drive.
The unit boasts in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $2500 deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is very bikeable.
3185 Garrity Way
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 3185 Garrity Way.
It's listed for $1,895/month for its 746 square feet of space. In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. The complex features a swimming pool, a fitness center, garage parking and ample outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is somewhat bikeable.
144 13th St. (Iron Triangle)
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 144 13th St. that's going for $1,895/month.
In the unit, expect three walk-in closets. The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.
---
