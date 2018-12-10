What will $1,900 rent you in San Jose, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Jose if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4047 Hamilton Ave., #F06
Listed at $1,895/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4047 Hamilton Ave., #F06.
In the remodeled unit, you'll get air conditioning, new flooring and granite countertops. The building has assigned parking and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
420 S. Third St., #25 (Downtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 420 S. Third St., #25.
It's also listed for $1,895/month for its 571 square feet of space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, carpeting, granite countertops and ceiling fans. The building offers gated parking and a shared laundry room. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
760 Northrup St.
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 760 Northrup St. that's also $1,895/month.
In the unit, you're promised a built-in microwave, new cabinets, a mix of tile and laminate wood floors, carpeting and a large closet. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
1150 Francisco Ave. (North Willow Glen / Gardner)
Finally, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1150 Francisco Ave. It's another one listed for $1,895/month.
In the unit, you'll find granite countertops, new appliances, new carpet, hardwood floors and an updated bath with tiled shower and a new vanity. When it comes to building amenities, expect covered parking, laundry facilities, a back patio and extra storage. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)