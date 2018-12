What will $1,900 rent you in San Jose, right now? | Hoodline

4047 Hamilton Ave., #F06

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Jose if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,895/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4047 Hamilton Ave., #F06.In the remodeled unit, you'll get air conditioning, new flooring and granite countertops. The building has assigned parking and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 420 S. Third St., #25.It's also listed for $1,895/month for its 571 square feet of space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, carpeting, granite countertops and ceiling fans. The building offers gated parking and a shared laundry room. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 deposit.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 760 Northrup St. that's also $1,895/month.In the unit, you're promised a built-in microwave, new cabinets, a mix of tile and laminate wood floors, carpeting and a large closet. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.(See the full listing here .)Finally, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1150 Francisco Ave. It's another one listed for $1,895/month.In the unit, you'll find granite countertops, new appliances, new carpet, hardwood floors and an updated bath with tiled shower and a new vanity. When it comes to building amenities, expect covered parking, laundry facilities, a back patio and extra storage. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(See the complete listing here .)