REAL ESTATE

What will $1,900 rent you in Walnut Creek, right now? | Hoodline

1293 Montego. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Walnut Creek?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Walnut Creek if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

530 N. Civic Drive






Listed at $1,879/month, this 505-square-foot studio is located at 530 N. Civic Drive.

In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1293 Montego






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1293 Montego. It's listed for $1,850/month for its 725 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, on-site management and assigned parking. In the unit, there are a walk-in closet, a fireplace, air conditioning and a patio. Cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $500 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1251 Homestead Ave., #155





Then, check out this 658-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1251 Homestead Ave., #155. It's listed for $1,845/month.

Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a $1,845 broker's fee and a $1,800 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineWalnut Creek
REAL ESTATE
Explore today's cheapest rentals in San Jose
City to issue open call for interim uses of Upper Haight McDonald's site | Hoodline
Owner of Russian bathhouse sues city over India Basin mixed-use housing development
One of 32 historic Elfreth's Alley homes is for sale
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Auto body shop in Antioch gives away cars to those in need
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Menlo Park home
ONLY ON 7: Ameritech employee says embroiled student loan debt relief co. was helping people
San Francisco reflects on William Newsom's legacy
Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season
Kristi Yamaguchi hosts special skating lesson in San Jose
SF's Police Chief wants officers to be more humane in treatment of detainees
Police report reveals new information about Visalia teacher who cut student's hair
Show More
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
Jose Canseco wants to be President Trump's next Chief of Staff
Stephen Curry says his moon landing comments were a joke
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions
California wants to tax your text messages
More News