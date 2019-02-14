What will $1,900 rent you in Walnut Creek, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Walnut Creek if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
308 Parnell Court
Listed at $1,900/month, this studio abode is located at 308 Parnell Court.
In the unit, expect granite kitchen counter tops. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
155 Sharene Lane, #212
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 155 Sharene Lane, #212.
It's listed for $1,895/month for its 695 square feet of space. In the unit, there's wall heating and air-conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
(See the complete listing here.)
320 N. Civic Drive, #303
Here's an 858-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 320 N. Civic Drive, #303 that's going for $1,895/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.
(See the full listing here.)
530 N. Civic Drive
Next, check out this 505-square-foot studio that's located at 530 N. Civic Drive. It's listed for $1,874/month.
Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.