What will $1,900 rent you in Walnut Creek today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Walnut Creek if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
530 N. Civic Drive
Listed at $1,857/month, this 505-square-foot studio is located at 530 N. Civic Drive.
Inside the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and granite countertops; the complex boasts a swimming pool and fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted, with breed restrictions, a maximum of three pets, and additional pet rent per pet per month.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable but is relatively bikeable.
450 N. Civic Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 450 N. Civic Drive. It's listed for $1,850/month for its 552 square feet of space.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands but is relatively bikeable.
1726 Lacassie Ave
Here's a 625-square-foot one-bedroom at 1726 Lacassie Ave. that's going for $1,850/month.
Building amenities include assigned off-street parking and a swimming pool, while the apartment has plenty of natural light. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and is convenient for biking.
1384 Oakland Blvd.
Next, check out this 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1384 Oakland Blvd.. It's listed for $1,850/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and plenty of storage space. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Sorry, pet owners: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has some bike infrastructure.
