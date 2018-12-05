What will $2,000 rent you in Berkeley, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Berkeley if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2317 Webster St.
Listed at $2,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2317 Webster St.
Inside, you'll find granite countertops, lots of wooden cabinet space, big windows and new carpeting. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2253 Derby St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2253 Derby St. that's going for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, lot of closet space and direct access to the secluded back yard. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
2555 Le Conte Ave.
Next, check out this 680-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 2555 Le Conte Ave. It's also listed for $1,995/month.
In the space, you'll get a circular kitchen, high ceilings and a wood stove. The building has gated parking, a share courtyard, on-sit laundry and a phone intercom system. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1862 Arch St.
Located at 1862 Arch St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's going for $1,995/month.
In the unit, with its own private entrance, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, a gas range and plenty of kitchen cabinets. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1521 Ashby Ave.
Finally, here's an apartment listed at $1,995/month that has one-bedroom and one-bathroom, and is located at 1521 Ashby Ave.
Inside, you can expect carpeted floors, a gas range, lots of light and hookups for in-unit laundry. Off-street parking is available. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)