What will $2,000 rent you in Downtown San Jose, right now?

According to Walk Score, this San Jose neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $2,095.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
536 S. Eighth St., #4
Listed at $1,995/month, this 592-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 536 S. Eighth St., #4.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
545 S. Ninth St., #5
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 545 S. Ninth St., #5. It's also listed for $1,995/month for its 670 square feet of space.
On-site laundry and garage parking are offered as building amenities. The unit has hardwood floors, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
182 N. 11th St.
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 182 N. 11th St. that's going for $1,975/month.
Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, central heating, tile flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Animals are not welcome.
351 N. Eighth St., #3
Finally, check out this 530-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 351 N. Eighth St., #3. It's also listed for $1,975/month.
The apartment features tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and central heating. Pets are not allowed.
