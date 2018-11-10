REAL ESTATE

What will $2,000 rent you in Mountain View today?

551 Mariposa Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mountain View?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Mountain View if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

551 Mariposa Ave. (Shoreline West)






Listed at $2,000/month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 551 Mariposa Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, while the unit boasts new flooring and wall heating. Sadly, cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1025 Boranda Ave. (Cuesta Park)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1025 Boranda Ave. It's listed for $1,950/month for its 750 square feet of space.

The building has one assigned parking space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, granite countertops and a recently remodeled bathroom. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1901 Montecito Ave.






Here's a 350-square-foot studio at 1901 Montecito Ave. that's going for $1,945/month.

In the cottage-style unit, you'll get hardwood floors and two closets (one a walk-in). Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned covered parking and a swimming pool. Cat owners, rejoice: meows are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineMountain View
REAL ESTATE
Explore the ritziest real estate rentals in San Mateo
Castro CBD gets go-ahead for offices at 14th & Market
What does $2,200 rent you in the Tenderloin, today?
What will $2,100 rent you in Berkeley, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Dispatch calls suggest PG&E power lines may have started Camp Fire
9 dead in massive Butte County wildfire now at 90,000 acres
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Woolsey Fire chars 35,000 acres, 250K under evacuations
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Mayor of Paradise, Calif., surveys devastation left by Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality from wildfires continues in Bay Area
Show More
Smoke-filled skies in Sonoma County conjure bad memories
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Ghost Ship defendants give up on plea deal, want trial
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
In Concord and Walnut Creek, some brave the smoky air
More News