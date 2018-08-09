What will $2,000 rent you in Oakland, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Oakland if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

185 Athol Ave. (Cleveland Heights)
Listed at $2,000/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 185 Athol Ave.
Secured entry is included in the building' amenities. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
260 Lee St. (Adams Point)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 260 Lee St. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 725 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. In the unit, expect tile and carpet floors, a remodeled bathroom, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Sorry animal owners, neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
749 65th St. (Bushrod)
Here's a 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 749 65th St. that's going for $1,950/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, large windows with horizontal blinds, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, new paint, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted at this location.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
583 56th St. (Bushrod)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 583 56th St. It's listed for $1,925/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking for a fee, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, look for an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, large windows with horizontal blinds, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and extra storage space. Cats are considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional fee; sorry, no dogs allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
