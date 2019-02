Updated 2 hours ago

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in San Francisco if you've got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $2,000/month, this studio is located at 2633 Lombard St.Inside the apartment, you'll find stainless steel appliances and carpeted floors. Outside, there is a shared backyard with a garden. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 350-square-foot studio apartment at 720 Jones St., #56 that's going for $1,995/month.In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and a gas range. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.(Check out the complete listing here .)Finally, located at 621 Taylor St., #31 is a 244-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,995/month.In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.(See the complete listing here .)---