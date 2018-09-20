What will $2,000 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
3796 Bertini Court (West San Jose)
Listed at $2,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3796 Bertini Court.
Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a private patio, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
85 E. Taylor St. (Downtown)
Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 85 E. Taylor St. that's going for $1,995/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5534 Makati Circle (Blossom Valley)
Next, check out this 552-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 5534 Makati Circle. It's listed for $1,975/month.
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, hardwood floors, a private patio, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building offers assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
351 N. Eighth St., #3 (San Jose - Northside)
Located at 351 N. Eighth St., #3, here's a 530-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,975/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate tile flooring, central heating, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
1290 San Tomas Aquino Road, #107 (West San Jose)
Finally, listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1290 San Tomas Aquino Road, #107.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the apartment, anticipate a balcony, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
