What will $2,000 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
547 N. Third St. (Downtown)
Here's a 972-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 547 N. Third St. that's going for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you'll get carpeted flooring, a fireplace, exposed brick, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and garden access. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
700 Race St. (Willow Glen)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 700 Race St. It's also listed for $1,995/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a ceiling fan and a patio. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, secured entry and assigned parking. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
445 S. Third St. (Downtown)
Located at 445 S. Third St., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,975/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, carpeted flooring, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
832 N. First St. (Downtown)
Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 832 N. First St.
In the apartment, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome unless they are service animals.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1617 Mendenhall Drive
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1617 Mendenhall Drive. It's listed for $1,925/month for its 504 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)