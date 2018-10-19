What will $2,000 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Jose if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
760 Northrup St.
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 760 Northrup St. that's listed for $1,995/month for its 650 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting, a patio and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed with additional fees.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
700 Race St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 700 Race St. that's also going for $1,995/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, quartz countertops, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a patio. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
445 S. Third St. (Downtown)
Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 445 S. Third St. It's listed for $1,975/month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include available assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
600 S. Fifth St. (San Jose - University)
Then, located at 600 S. Fifth St., here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,950/month.
Apartment amenities include ,high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
