What will $2,100 rent you in San Jose, right now? | Hoodline

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

1333 Saratoga Ave. (West San Jose)






Listed at $2,100/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1333 Saratoga Ave.

In the unit, expect closet space, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

594 S. Sixth St. (San Jose - University)






Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 594 S. Sixth St. that's going for $2,075/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and storage space. Cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1012 Elm St., #7 (Rose Garden)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1012 Elm St., #7. It's listed for $2,012/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
