What will $2,100 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $2,100/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
3796 Bertini Court (West San Jose)
Listed at $2,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3796 Bertini Court.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned garage parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a patio, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1595 Brookvale Drive (Calabazas)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1595 Brookvale Drive. It's also listed for $2,100/month.
The building offers assigned parking, storage space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
85 E. Taylor St. (Downtown)
Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 85 E. Taylor St. that's going for $2,095/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
6944 Chantel Court (Calabazas)
Then, check out this 582-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 6944 Chantel Court. It's listed for $2,050/month.
In the unit, you'll get carpeted floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a breakfast bar. The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2130 Southwest Expy (North Willow Glen / Gardner)
Finally, listed at $2,008/month, this 438-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2130 Southwest Expy.
The apartment offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge and outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)