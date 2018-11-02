What will $2,100 rent you in West San Jose, right now?

According to Walk Score, this San Jose neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West San Jose is currently hovering around $2,052.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than the average, or about $2,100 per month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4685 Albany Circle, #114
Listed at $2,095/month, this 813-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4685 Albany Circle, #114.
In the single-family home, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a patio. The building boasts assigned parking, a fitness center, and a swimming pool and spa. Animals are not welcome.
1065 Ranchero Way, #2
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1065 Ranchero Way, #2. It's also listed for $2,095/month for its 570 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
4040 Williams Road, #5
Here's a 570-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4040 Williams Road, #5 that's going for $2,095/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and central heating. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, and a swimming pool. Cat owners, take heed: purrs are welcome here.
