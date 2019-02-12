REAL ESTATE

What will $2,200 rent you in Alameda, right now?

1155 Broadway. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Alameda?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Alameda if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

1155 Broadway, Unit B (East End)






Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1155 Broadway, #B.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors throughout, plenty of natural lighting, a dishwasher and a built-in hallway desk. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2156 Buena Vista Ave. (Central)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 2156 Buena Vista Ave.

It's also listed for $2,200/month. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, plenty of natural lighting and a fireplace. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants should anticipate a rental fee equal to 30 percent of one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1203 Chestnut St., Unit A (Bronze Coast)






Here's a studio apartment at 1203 Chestnut St., Unit A that's going for $2,150/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen. Cats are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
