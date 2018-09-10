REAL ESTATE

What will $2,200 rent you in Berkeley, right now?

1812 Delaware St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Berkeley if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1812 Delaware St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1812 Delaware St. that's going for $2,200/month.

In the unit, you'll get a balcony, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1547 Hopkins St.




Located at 1547 Hopkins St., here's a 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,195/month.

The apartment features a fireplace, a patio, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1951 Chestnut St.




Also listed at $2,195/month, this studio apartment is located at 1951 Chestnut St.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1654 Dwight Way




Finally, here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1654 Dwight Way that's going for $2,150/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
