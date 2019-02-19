What will $2,200 rent you in Berkeley, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Berkeley if you've got $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1546 Spruce St.
Listed at $2,200/month, this cottage studio is located at 1546 Spruce St.
The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, expect hardwood floors and a loft space for a bed. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2639 College Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 2639 College Ave.
It's listed for $2,195/month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1654 Dwight Way
Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1654 Dwight Way that's also going for $2,195/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking; Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
---
