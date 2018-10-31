What will $2,200 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in San Francisco if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2583 47th Ave. (Parkside)
Listed at $2,200/month, this 750-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2583 47th Ave.
The building is just one block from the beach; in the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry and a newly remodeled bathroom. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Mission and 22nd streets (Mission)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at Mission and 22nd streets. It's also listed for $2,200/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate "nearby" laundry and street parking; in the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a gas range and an upgraded bathroom. Sorry, pet lovers: cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
168 Sickles Ave. (Outer Mission)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 168 Sickles Ave. that's going for $2,195/month.
In the recently remodeled unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, granite countertops and double-paned windows for better sound insulation. The building offers street parking only. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
545 O'Farrell St., #402 (Tenderloin)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 545 O'Farrell St., #402. It's listed for $2,195/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and built-in storage, but the building does not include utilities in the rent. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
