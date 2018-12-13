What will $2,200 rent you in San Jose, right now? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

1012 Elm St., #1. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1129 Grimley Lane (South Almaden Valley)






Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1129 Grimley Lane.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pets are not welcome. An application fee of $50 and a $2,200 security deposit are associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1012 Elm St., #1 (Rose Garden)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1012 Elm St., #1. It's listed for $2,195/month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1371 Pedro St., #12





Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1371 Pedro St., #12 that's also going for $2,195/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and central heating. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
