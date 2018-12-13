What will $2,200 rent you in San Jose, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1129 Grimley Lane (South Almaden Valley)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1129 Grimley Lane.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pets are not welcome. An application fee of $50 and a $2,200 security deposit are associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1012 Elm St., #1 (Rose Garden)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1012 Elm St., #1. It's listed for $2,195/month.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1371 Pedro St., #12
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1371 Pedro St., #12 that's also going for $2,195/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and central heating. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)