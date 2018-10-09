What will $2,200 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Jose if you've got a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1786 The Alameda (Rose Garden)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1786 The Alameda.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate tile flooring, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
4685 Albany Circle, #114 (West San Jose)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 4685 Albany Circle, #114. It's listed for $2,195/month for its 813 square feet of space.
The building boasts assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. The apartment features carpeted flooring, closet space, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a breakfast nook and a patio. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
4089 El Coral Court (Cambrian Park)
Then, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 4089 El Coral Court. It's listed for $2,150/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in storage features and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
