What will $2,300 rent you in Oakland?

We rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Oakland for $2,300/month or less.
Take a peek at what options the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4602 Park Blvd. (Glenview)
Listed at $2,300/month, this 550-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4602 Park Blvd.
The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet guardians, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
585 Ninth St., #448 (Old Oakland)
Next, there's this studio spot over at 585 Ninth St., #448 that's also listed for $2,300/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, storage space, on-site management and a business center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1425 Lakeside Drive, #305 (Lakeside)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1425 Lakeside Drive, #305 that's going for $2,295/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a stove, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
338 Lenox Ave., #4A (Adams Point)
Next, check out this 703-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 338 Lenox Ave., #4A. It's listed for $2,245/month.
In the second-floor unit, you'll find tile flooring, granite countertops, new cabinets, three closets and ample storage features. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)