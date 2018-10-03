REAL ESTATE

What will $2,300 rent you in San Mateo, right now?

1726 S. Grant St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Mateo?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in San Mateo if you're on a budget of $2,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1726 S. Grant St. (Nineteenth Avenue)





Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1726 S. Grant St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. The apartment has hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

710 Laurel Ave. (Hayward Park)




Next, there's this studio over at 710 Laurel Ave. It's also listed for $2,300/month for its 400 square feet of space.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and extra storage space. The apartment features in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and small dogs are welcome with additional fees.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

605 E. Santa Inez Ave. (Central)





Then, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex at 605 E. Santa Inez Ave. that's going for $2,225/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers outdoor space. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
