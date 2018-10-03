What will $2,300 rent you in San Mateo, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in San Mateo if you're on a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1726 S. Grant St. (Nineteenth Avenue)
Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1726 S. Grant St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. The apartment has hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
710 Laurel Ave. (Hayward Park)
Next, there's this studio over at 710 Laurel Ave. It's also listed for $2,300/month for its 400 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and extra storage space. The apartment features in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and small dogs are welcome with additional fees.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
605 E. Santa Inez Ave. (Central)
Then, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex at 605 E. Santa Inez Ave. that's going for $2,225/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers outdoor space. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)